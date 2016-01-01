Overview of Dr. Allen Lempel, MD

Dr. Allen Lempel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Lempel works at Ocean County Internal Medicine Associates PA in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Pharyngitis, Pharyngitis and Strep Throat along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.