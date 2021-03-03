See All Neurologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Allen Lifton, MD

Neurology
3.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allen Lifton, MD

Dr. Allen Lifton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Lifton works at ALLEN MICHAEL LIFTON MD PA in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lifton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allen Michael Lifton MD PA
    200 Capri Isles Blvd Unit 7D, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 485-2220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 03, 2021
    Amazing doctor!! So grateful we found him! if you are in pain, he is the doctor for you. He listens, appointments are not rushed, and it is very clear that he is there for the right reason, to help his patients recover and get back to life. His staff is just as amazing, highly recommend Dr Lifton!
    Grateful — Mar 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Allen Lifton, MD
    About Dr. Allen Lifton, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326144817
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Lifton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lifton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lifton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lifton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lifton works at ALLEN MICHAEL LIFTON MD PA in Venice, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lifton’s profile.

    Dr. Lifton has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lifton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lifton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lifton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lifton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lifton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

