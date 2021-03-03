Dr. Allen Lifton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lifton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Lifton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Lifton, MD
Dr. Allen Lifton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Lifton's Office Locations
Allen Michael Lifton MD PA200 Capri Isles Blvd Unit 7D, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 485-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lifton?
Amazing doctor!! So grateful we found him! if you are in pain, he is the doctor for you. He listens, appointments are not rushed, and it is very clear that he is there for the right reason, to help his patients recover and get back to life. His staff is just as amazing, highly recommend Dr Lifton!
About Dr. Allen Lifton, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326144817
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- Albany Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lifton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lifton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lifton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lifton has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lifton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lifton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lifton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lifton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lifton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.