Dr. Allen Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allen Liu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
1
Downtown Office370 E Virginia Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 258-4788Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
2
Arizona Center for Hand Surgery2111 W University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (602) 258-4788Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
3
NW Office15830 N 35th Ave Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 298-1188Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Liu is all around great! He’s very communicative and has always treated me very well.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Ucla David Geffen School Of Med
- Harvard Med School
- Harvard Medical School
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
