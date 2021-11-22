Overview of Dr. Allen Lu, MD

Dr. Allen Lu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital, Placentia-Linda Hospital, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lu works at Scosi Orthopedics Inc. in City of Industry, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.