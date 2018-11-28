Overview of Dr. Allen Markowicz, MD

Dr. Allen Markowicz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Markowicz works at MDVIP - Toledo, Ohio in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.