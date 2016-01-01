Overview of Dr. Allen Massihi, DPM

Dr. Allen Massihi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Massihi works at Americare Medical Group in Glendale, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.