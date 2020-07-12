Dr. Allen Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Mathew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Mathew, MD
Dr. Allen Mathew, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Dr. Mathew works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mathew's Office Locations
-
1
Redwood Renal Associates2505 Lucas St Ste A, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 444-2534
Hospital Affiliations
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathew?
Dr. Mathew treated my family with respect, consideration and humility. Thank you.
About Dr. Allen Mathew, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1417053075
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- St Lukes Hosp|St Lukes Hosps
- St Lukes Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathew works at
Dr. Mathew has seen patients for Gout, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.