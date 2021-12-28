Overview of Dr. Allen Morey, MD

Dr. Allen Morey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco.



Dr. Morey works at Clinical Heart and Vascular Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Balanoposthitis and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.