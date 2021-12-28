Dr. Allen Morey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allen Morey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco.
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
Ut Southwestern Frisco12500 Dallas Pkwy Fl 3, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 604-9170
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Texas Health Frisco
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Thank you Dr. Morey. You are the best. Your students are as fortunate as your patients to have you. You have my lasting gratitude and I will always be thankful that you were there when I needed you.
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1972578755
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Morey has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Balanoposthitis and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
