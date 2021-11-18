Overview

Dr. Allen Ongsiako, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Ongsiako works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Tinton Falls, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.