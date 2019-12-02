Dr. Allen Peabody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peabody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Peabody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Peabody, MD
Dr. Allen Peabody, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Peabody's Office Locations
Pediatric Associates of Franklin570 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (629) 219-7203
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, fantastic with our kids (no tears). Understands parents and how they might feel concerned, worried, etc. Has vast experience since he has 4 of his own!
About Dr. Allen Peabody, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1851535454
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee - Knoxville
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peabody has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peabody accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peabody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Peabody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peabody.
