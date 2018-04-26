Dr. Allen Raich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Raich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Allen K Raich Dpm PC1121 Poplar View Ln N Ste 2, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 853-3015
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Very knowledge, caring doctor. Had foot pain for years, ended up having surgery and now back to running again! I would highly recommend.
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Raich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raich has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.