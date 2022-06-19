Dr. Allen Redding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Redding, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Redding, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Redding works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Hospitalist10001 Lile Dr Fl 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redding?
I have been a patient with Dr. Redding since 1998. He listens and evaluates the blood work, but the biggest thing is he listens to what is and is not working with you. He works with you and makes the best decisions based on you and what is affecting you. I am so glad my pcp at the time of my issue recommended me to him, especially since my thyroid is gone and this is a lifetime issue. I recommend him to anyone with thyroid issues.
About Dr. Allen Redding, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538197256
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Redding using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Redding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redding works at
Dr. Redding has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Redding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.