Overview of Dr. Allen Richmond, MD

Dr. Allen Richmond, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Richmond works at Allen C. Richmond, M.D., P.C. in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.