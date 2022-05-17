Dr. Allen Rohde, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Rohde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norman, OK.
Ankle & Foot Clinic of Norman817 24th Ave Nw, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 329-3929
Allen Lee Rohde Dpm402 N Washington St, Weatherford, OK 73096 Directions (580) 772-1434
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rhode is one of the BEST physiciansI have ever had to utilize. I was in an accident involving a truck which left me in considerable pain which resulted in an inability to walk or stand without severe pain. He did surgery on my foot, explained EVERY detail what he was going to do during surgery and was right there when I woke up from surgery to explain he was able to do the exact procedure he had anticipated . My followup visits could not have been better. If possible, I would give this physician a much higher rating than a 5. He CARES about his patients!!! The office staff were just as friendly and efficient as Dr. Rhode.
- Podiatry
- English
NPI: 1578562476
Dr. Rohde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohde works at
Dr. Rohde has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.