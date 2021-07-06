See All Plastic Surgeons in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Allen Rosen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (45)
Map Pin Small Montclair, NJ
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allen Rosen, MD

Dr. Allen Rosen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Rosen works at The Plastic Surgery Group, P.A. in Montclair, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Group
    37 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 233-1933
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Allen Rosen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659485159
    Education & Certifications

    • Colum Presby Med Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen works at The Plastic Surgery Group, P.A. in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rosen’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

