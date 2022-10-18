Dr. Allen Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Roth, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Roth, MD
Dr. Allen Roth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Foundation -cole Eye Institute2000 Auburn Dr Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 237-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
Absolutely the BEST!
About Dr. Allen Roth, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1285699256
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Med Center
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Astigmatism, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.