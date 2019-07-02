Dr. Allen Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Salem, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Salem, MD
Dr. Allen Salem, MD is a Pulmonologist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Salem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Salem's Office Locations
-
1
Idaho Center for Sleep2330 Desoto St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 552-4909
-
2
Idaho Falls Pulmonary Sleep2351 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 552-4909
Hospital Affiliations
- Idaho Falls Community Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salem?
Thorough, polite, caring, and understanding. Very concerned about my wellbeing
About Dr. Allen Salem, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992797088
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- U South Fla
- U South Fla
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem works at
Dr. Salem has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.