Overview

Dr. Allen Sapadin, MD is a Dermatologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Sapadin works at Allen N. Sapadin, MD, PC in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.