Dr. Allen Sapadin, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (87)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allen Sapadin, MD is a Dermatologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Sapadin works at Allen N. Sapadin, MD, PC in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allen N. Sapadin, MD, PC
    370 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 525-0057

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Lipomas
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Lipomas

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Allen Sapadin, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1568570661
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Sapadin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapadin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sapadin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sapadin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sapadin works at Allen N. Sapadin, MD, PC in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sapadin’s profile.

    Dr. Sapadin has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapadin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapadin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapadin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapadin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapadin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

