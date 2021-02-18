Dr. Allen Sater, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Sater, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Sater, DPM
Dr. Allen Sater, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Sater works at
Dr. Sater's Office Locations
-
1
Dba Ankle & Foot Care Center6671 W Indiantown Rd Ste 55, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 747-0331
-
2
JMC advanced Wound care and Hyperbaric Medicine1004 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 263-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sater?
I met Dr Sater at the Wound Care Center at JMC with a veinous stasis ulcer just above my ankle. He is one of numerous doctors who come there one day a week. He was caring, communicative and thorough. He made sure I had my questions answered. The staff there spoke of him in the highest terms. Through his care my wound was able to completely heal without any extraordinary measures. Along the way, he advised me who to see for my other leg issues, as well as treating an ingrown toenail. I regard him as the epitome of a good physician - a true healer.
About Dr. Allen Sater, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083623771
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sater has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sater accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sater works at
Dr. Sater has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.