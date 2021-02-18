Overview of Dr. Allen Sater, DPM

Dr. Allen Sater, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Sater works at Ankle & Foot Care Center in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.