Dr. Allen Schlein, MD
Dr. Allen Schlein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Allen Schlein MD650 Clinton Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06605 Directions (203) 336-3526Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been in severe pain for almost 4yrs. As time passes it’s been more and difficult to cope with back spine disc & limb injuries. I was relieved when the medical receptionist was able to schedule me to see Dr. Schlein with a few days.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316046428
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Schlein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlein has seen patients for Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schlein speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlein.
