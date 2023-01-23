Overview of Dr. Allen Seeger, MD

Dr. Allen Seeger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Seeger works at Accredited Medical Providers in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.