Dr. Allen Seeger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Seeger's Office Locations
myHealthAMP451 SW Bethany Dr Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very personal, takes time to explain and makes you feel comfortable. Hope he never retires.
About Dr. Allen Seeger, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1598822090
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Rochester
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seeger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seeger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seeger has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seeger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.