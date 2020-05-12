Dr. Allen Seftel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seftel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Seftel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Seftel, MD
Dr. Allen Seftel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Seftel works at
Dr. Seftel's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Surgical Care at Marlton127 Church Rd Ste 400, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
-
2
Cooper General Surgery900 Centennial Blvd Ste D Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seftel?
Thorough, professional, knowledgeable, friendly physician. Would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Allen Seftel, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538187653
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Case Western Res|SUNY Downstate
- North Shore University Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seftel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seftel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seftel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seftel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seftel works at
Dr. Seftel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seftel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seftel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seftel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seftel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seftel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.