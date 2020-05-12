See All Urologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Allen Seftel, MD

Urology
3.5 (12)
Map Pin Small Marlton, NJ
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allen Seftel, MD

Dr. Allen Seftel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Seftel works at Cooper Surgical Care at Marlton in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seftel's Office Locations

    Cooper Surgical Care at Marlton
    127 Church Rd Ste 400, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cooper General Surgery
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste D Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 12, 2020
    Thorough, professional, knowledgeable, friendly physician. Would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Mike — May 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allen Seftel, MD
    About Dr. Allen Seftel, MD

    • Urology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1538187653
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Residency
    • Case Western Res|SUNY Downstate
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Seftel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seftel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seftel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seftel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seftel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seftel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seftel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seftel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seftel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seftel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

