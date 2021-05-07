Overview

Dr. Allen Silanee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Silanee works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.