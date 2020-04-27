Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen Solomon, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Solomon, MD
Dr. Allen Solomon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
Behavioral Health Associates P C.6216 Airpark Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-0024Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Solomon's the best dr I have ever dealt with. He explains everything so you could understand the treatment he is giving you. Everytime I needed him after hours or on the weekends his call back was probably 10-15 minutes. I'm so glad I found him. He has made my mental state so much better
About Dr. Allen Solomon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1922083971
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- U Tenn Chattanooga Unit
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.