Dr. Allen Sonstein, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (12)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allen Sonstein, MD

Dr. Allen Sonstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Sonstein works at Adult Care Of Austin PA in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sonstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adult Care of Austin PA
    Adult Care of Austin PA
7201 Menchaca Rd Ste B, Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-3577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Insomnia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Insomnia

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 14, 2020
    My husband and I have been seeing Dr. Sonstein since 2004. Doctors do not come any better than Dr. Sonstein. We were so happy with him that when he became a MDVIP doctor, we joined the program. He is kind, caring, very conscientious, great diagnostician and gives excellent referrals when a specialist is needed. He has very good staff working for him. I highly recommend him and would give him 10 stars if I could. I am an RN and only use excellent doctors.
    Judy — Nov 14, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Allen Sonstein, MD
    About Dr. Allen Sonstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831194489
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sonstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sonstein works at Adult Care Of Austin PA in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sonstein’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

