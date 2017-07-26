See All Plastic Surgeons in Kaneohe, HI
Dr. Allen Strasberger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Kaneohe, HI
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allen Strasberger, MD

Dr. Allen Strasberger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Strasberger works at Pacific Plastic Surgery Inc in Kaneohe, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strasberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Plastic Surgery Inc.
    46-001 Kamehameha Hwy, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 735-7681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Cosmetic Conditions
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 26, 2017
    Excellent excellent Doctor He is wonder full in everything He did on me. I highly recommend Dr Allen Strasberger
    Sylvia in Honolulu, HI — Jul 26, 2017
    About Dr. Allen Strasberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063519965
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oh State University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Strasberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strasberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strasberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strasberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strasberger works at Pacific Plastic Surgery Inc in Kaneohe, HI. View the full address on Dr. Strasberger’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Strasberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strasberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strasberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strasberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

