Dr. Allen Thach, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Thach, MD
Dr. Allen Thach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Thach's Office Locations
Retina Consultants of Nevada/Laughlin653 N Town Center Dr Ste 518, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 369-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
East Office3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 710, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 369-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
it was great he is now retired I am very sad he is retired
About Dr. Allen Thach, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457305625
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thach has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thach speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.