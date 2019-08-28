Dr. Allen Tham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Tham, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Tham, MD
Dr. Allen Tham, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Uc San Diego Med Ceanter
Dr. Tham's Office Locations
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare2141 N Harbor Blvd Ste 35000, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 626-8630
Providence St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 447-5027
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 206, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tham is knowledgeable and thorough. His diagnosis is consistent with my prior specialist and the treatment offered is helping already. I highly recommend Dr Tham.
About Dr. Allen Tham, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uc San Diego Med Ceanter
- Temple University Med School
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tham has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tham.
