Overview of Dr. Allen Troy, MD

Dr. Allen Troy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Troy works at Westmed Medical Group in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.