Dr. Allen Vanbeek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Integra Dermatology PA7373 France Ave S Ste 510, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 830-1028
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Not recently, but in 2005, he saved my husband's hand after he had a bad encounter with dado blades on a table saw, and nearly cut off all of the fingers on his left hand Doctor Van Beek's skills were amazing, and my husband and him established a great rapport. Glad to see he is still practicing. The biggest compliment he paid my husband was, "YOU make ME look good!!" There is nobody better in "meatball surgery" than Dr. Van Beek!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
