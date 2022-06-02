Overview of Dr. Allen Wang

Dr. Allen Wang is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from Case West Res University School Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.



Dr. Wang works at North Dallas Eye Associates in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX, Plano, TX, Frisco, TX and Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.