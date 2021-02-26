Dr. Allen Wegener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wegener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Wegener, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Wegener, MD
Dr. Allen Wegener, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Wegener works at
Dr. Wegener's Office Locations
-
1
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-910 E Houston St Ste 600, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 526-2644
-
2
Christus Trinity Clinic Mineola1302 N Pacific St, Mineola, TX 75773 Directions (903) 569-5383
-
3
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-1186
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wegener?
Dr. Wegener and his staff are exceptional care givers. Every member of Dr. Wegener including the doctor are highly skilled, friendly, polite, efficient and upbeat. What a difference that makes when going to a doctor especially for serious situations. Dr. Wegener replaced my bladder, which had cancer in the muscle and replaced the bladder with a Neobladder. He is the only doctor in Tyler that is qualified to do this surgery. The doctor and the nurses are very patient and listen to what the patient has to say. I have been going to see Dr. Wegener and his partner Dr. Kirkpatrick for over 3 years. It is like visiting family the way they greet you and treat you. I highly recommended Dr. Wegener and his staff and am willing to talk to anyone who has questions.
About Dr. Allen Wegener, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1790747129
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wegener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wegener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wegener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wegener works at
Dr. Wegener has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wegener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wegener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wegener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wegener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wegener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.