Dr. Allen Yeilding, MD
Dr. Allen Yeilding, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Hematology and Oncology Associates of Alabama LLC209 W Spring St Ste 303, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 401-0417
Hematology and Oncology Associates of Alabama LLC513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 275, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 502-4700
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Love love love him. He made me feel so much better in a scary situation The whole office is wonderful.
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1164443792
- University Ala
- Carraway Meth Med Ctr
- Carraway Meth Med Center|Carraway Meth Med Ctr
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Yeilding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeilding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeilding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeilding has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeilding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeilding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeilding.
