Overview of Dr. Allen Zechowy, MD

Dr. Allen Zechowy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Zechowy works at Virtua Neurology in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.