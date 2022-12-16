Overview of Dr. Allen Zieker, MD

Dr. Allen Zieker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Zieker works at Ophthalmic Consultants Of The Capital Region in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY, Castleton on Hudson, NY, Schenectady, NY and Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM), Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.