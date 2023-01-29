Dr. Allie Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allie Evans, MD
Overview of Dr. Allie Evans, MD
Dr. Allie Evans, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
-
1
North Austin Obstetrics Gynecology12221 Renfert Way Ste 330, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-4081Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Dr. Evans is the best OBGYN doctor ever. She is knowledgeable, patient, kind, and non-judgmental. I have been to many doctors in my life and she is one of my favorites. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Allie Evans, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1760741094
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.