Dr. Allireza Alloo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alloo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allireza Alloo, MD
Overview
Dr. Allireza Alloo, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY.
Dr. Alloo works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 719-3376
-
2
Northwell Health Center for Advanced Medicine, Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
-
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at Woodbury321 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 405-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alloo?
Very caring doctor that explains conditions well and listens to your concerns. Very professional and friendly. Woodbury office much less busy.
About Dr. Allireza Alloo, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1114288271
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alloo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alloo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alloo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alloo works at
Dr. Alloo has seen patients for Hair Loss, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alloo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alloo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alloo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alloo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alloo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.