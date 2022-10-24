See All Dermatologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Allireza Alloo, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Allireza Alloo, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Dr. Alloo works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 719-3376
    Northwell Health Center for Advanced Medicine, Monter Cancer Center
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8900
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at Woodbury
    321 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 405-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Ringworm
Dermatitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2022
    Very caring doctor that explains conditions well and listens to your concerns. Very professional and friendly. Woodbury office much less busy.
    JanetN — Oct 24, 2022
    About Dr. Allireza Alloo, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    NPI Number
    • 1114288271
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allireza Alloo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alloo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alloo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alloo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alloo has seen patients for Hair Loss, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alloo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Alloo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alloo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alloo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alloo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

