Dr. Alliric Willis, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (180)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Dr. Alliric Willis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Willis works at Jefferson Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jefferson Surgical Associates
    1100 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Wound Repair
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Wound Repair
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Wound Repair
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hyperparathyroidism
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Abdominal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Breast Tumor
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Nipple Reconstruction
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Puncture Aspiration
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroidectomy
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 180 ratings
    Patient Ratings (180)
    5 Star
    (149)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Eugene TENUTO — Jun 24, 2022
    Dr. Alliric Willis, MD
    About Dr. Alliric Willis, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1366475287
    Education & Certifications

    • Fox Chase Cancer Center
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Dr. Alliric Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willis works at Jefferson Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Willis’s profile.

    Dr. Willis has seen patients for Wound Repair and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    180 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

