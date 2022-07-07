Dr. Allison Angelilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Angelilli, MD
Overview of Dr. Allison Angelilli, MD
Dr. Allison Angelilli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They completed their fellowship with The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
Dr. Angelilli works at
Dr. Angelilli's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Care Associates4212 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-4800
-
2
Glaucoma Consultants of Long Island2001 Marcus Ave Ste W286, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angelilli?
Dr.Angelilli is an outstanding in all respect. But office staff is not that great. Making appointment is very difficult. Very frustrating and disappointing.
About Dr. Allison Angelilli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1679777064
Education & Certifications
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat, Nyu
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelilli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelilli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelilli works at
Dr. Angelilli has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angelilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelilli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelilli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.