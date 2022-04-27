Dr. Allison Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Arthur, MD
Dr. Allison Arthur, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida.
Dr. Arthur works at
Sand Lake Dermatology7335 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 352-8553
Dr. Arthur, my friend and doctor Anthony Rossi at MSK highly recommended you. I told my nephew, Drew Ireland to contact you about his Growers Disease, and apparently he did today and your office was very kind to him and set up an appointment. I appreciate this Dr. Anthony Rossi who has worked on me many times here in NY speaks very highly of you. If there is any problem with costs for Drew Ireland, please let me know. I will take care of it. Charles Elmes Thank you
About Dr. Allison Arthur, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- MAYO MED SCH
- Mayo Medical School
- Shands Hospital at the University of Florida|Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
