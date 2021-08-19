Dr. Allison Axtell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axtell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Axtell, MD
Overview of Dr. Allison Axtell, MD
Dr. Allison Axtell, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Axtell's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente 4900 Sunset Medical Offices Building4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Axtell has been treating me for my Ovarian Cancer diagnosis since 2016. I have not had a recurrence since my initial diagnosis. It's my 5 year check up this week. Thankful to God for her support. Im hopeful in the midst of the grief that still visits me.
About Dr. Allison Axtell, MD
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
