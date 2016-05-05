Overview of Dr. Allison Barton, DO

Dr. Allison Barton, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in London, KY.



Dr. Barton works at London Women's Care in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.