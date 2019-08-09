Overview of Dr. Allison Batchelor, MD

Dr. Allison Batchelor, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital.



Dr. Batchelor works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Athens, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.