Dr. Allison Beitler, MD
Overview of Dr. Allison Beitler, MD
Dr. Allison Beitler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Eastchester, NY.
Dr. Beitler's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allison Beitler is one of the best Doctors I have ever met. Kind, Intelligent, and she took her time with my problem and my questions. She is so Genuine.
About Dr. Allison Beitler, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beitler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beitler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beitler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beitler speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beitler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beitler.
