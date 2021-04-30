Dr. Allison Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Booth, MD
Overview of Dr. Allison Booth, MD
Dr. Allison Booth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Booth works at
Dr. Booth's Office Locations
-
1
Ozark Eye Center360 Highway 5 N, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 425-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Booth?
Dr. Booth explained everything she was going to do. She was patient and answered all my questions. In addition to being a great surgeon I felt she was genuinely concerned about my comfort. I would wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Booth for your upcoming cataract surgery.
About Dr. Allison Booth, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1689836652
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisana State Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booth works at
Dr. Booth has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Booth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.