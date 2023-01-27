Overview of Dr. Allison Borja, MD

Dr. Allison Borja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Borja works at Boylan Healthcare in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.