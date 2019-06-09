Overview

Dr. Allison Bridges, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Bridges works at Birmingham Heart Clinic in Gardendale, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL and Pell City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.