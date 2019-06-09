Dr. Allison Bridges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Bridges, MD
Dr. Allison Bridges, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Southeast Gastro2217 DECATUR HWY, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 838-3034Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastro Health - St. Vincent's East100 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 250, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3034
SouthEast Gastro - Pell City74 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 838-3034
- St. Vincent's East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Bridges for several years and wouldn’t consider using anyone else. She is caring and goes above and beyond to make sure you are comfortable and the best medical care possible. Highly Recommend
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University AL
- University WI Hosp
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
