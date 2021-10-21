Dr. Allison Burkett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Burkett, MD
Overview of Dr. Allison Burkett, MD
Dr. Allison Burkett, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Burkett's Office Locations
Middle Georgia Vascular Surgery Center LLC237 Smithville Church Rd Ste 100, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 238-5513
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have always found Dr. Burkett to be highly expert in her field of Vascular surgery. She has a pleasant and caring personality as does her staff and I recommend her without any reservations.
About Dr. Allison Burkett, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780861146
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
- North Shore University Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burkett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkett has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.