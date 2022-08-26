Overview

Dr. Allison Butler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Family First Primary Care in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.