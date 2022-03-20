Overview of Dr. Allison Cardin, MD

Dr. Allison Cardin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of Louisville Sch of Med|University Of Louisville School Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Cardin works at Baptist Health Medical Group Colorectal Surgery in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.