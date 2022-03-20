Dr. Allison Cardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Cardin, MD
Overview of Dr. Allison Cardin, MD
Dr. Allison Cardin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of Louisville Sch of Med|University Of Louisville School Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Cardin's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery and Urology1700 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cardin to the time to listen to me and answered all my questions. While I did have a little wait to see her, she took her time in the room with me and made sure I was completely comfortable with the plan of care. She explained everything in detail and I was very comfortable with her. I would highly recommend. Oh, and she’s a great surgeon too!
About Dr. Allison Cardin, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1780798934
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital|University of Rochester Medical Ctr.
- Univ of Louisville Sch of Med|University Of Louisville School Of Med
- Urology
